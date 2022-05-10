Arjun Bijlani announces collaboration with Surbhi Chandna, drops a picture with the Naagin 5 actress

Actor Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular names in the television industry. He has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. At present, he is seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, in which Arjun has participated with his wife, Neha Goswami. On the other hand, actress Surbhi Chandna rose to fame with the TV serial Ishqbaaz in which she was starred opposite Nakuul Mehta.

Now Surbhi and Arjun are all set to collaborate on an interesting project and their fans can't keep calm. Today, the Miley Jab Hum Tum actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with Surbhi announcing their collaboration. In the caption of this picture, Arjun writes, "#comingsoon". In this picture, Arjun and Surbhi are seen gazing at each other. Soon after this, fans flooded his comment section. One of his fans wrote, "excited" while the other wrote, "Can't wait"

On the work front, Surbhi Chandna was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Apart from these, she had recently replaced new mom Bharti Singh for time being to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as Bharti was on a break from work to take care of her newborn baby boy.

Speaking of Arjun, he has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. The actor will soon collaborate with Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video.

