Arjun Bijlani asks Shweta Tiwari which ‘chyawanprash’ she eats as she flaunts her toned abs: WATCH

Arjun Bijlani, who is currently in Cape Town shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi along with other contestants, shared a fun video of Shweta Tiwari asking her to flaunt her toned abs. Check out below.

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular television shows for obvious reasons. The reality show, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is back with another season and the shooting for the same is going on in full swing in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestants, including , Sourabh Raaj Jain, , Nikki Tamboli, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, among others are having a whale of a time shooting there. They have also been sharing glimpses of it on social media.

Recently, Arjun Bijlani shared a video featuring Shweta on his Instagram stories. In the video, the Miley Jab Hum Tum star can be heard asking the actress her fitness mantra. While it was a fun question, Shweta gave him a sincere reply. In the video, he asks her the mantra behind her fitness. As Shweta Tiwari walked by, Arjun asked, "Aapke chyawanprash ka naam kya hai (What is the name of your chyawanprash)?" The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress while showing off her abs, replied to him saying, "Hardwork". "Roz exercise (exercise daily), hard work.”

Arjun also asked Shweta to flaunt her toned abs and she was seen showing it happily. He concluded the video by saying, “Socho, kuch seekho (Think about it, learn from her).”

Check out the video below:

Shweta is one of the fittest stars in the television industry. Last year in February, she revealed in an Instagram post about her fitness journey and shared how she shed 10 kg for the show Hum Tum and Them through a balanced diet & workout regime.

She had written, “I was at 73kgs and I desperately needed to lose that weight before starting ‘Hum Tum and Them’ to fit my character. I was way too occupied with my newborn then to truly commit to exercising, so if I’m being honest the only thing that helped me shed the 10 kgs was @kskadakia brilliant diet, even though now it’s a combination of strenuous exercising along with my dietician’s @kskadakia recommended diet, But.. I initially dropped the 10kgs of weight solely through @kskadakia allocated plan.”

