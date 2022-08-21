Arjun Bijlani celebrates Ganesh Utsav with Riteish Deshmukh, Tejasswi Prakash; Writes 'coming soon' in caption

Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Back to back, Arjun treats his fans by doing several projects, and this time too the actor has an interesting special project lined up. The actor however has not shared any details but has dropped a glimpse of his upcoming project which he shot with popular actors.

Today, Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures with Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and popular actress Tejasswi Prakash on his Instagram handle. In these pictures, the celebs are seen celebrating Ganesh Utsav. Sharing these photos, he captioned, "GANESH UTSAV !! Humble sweet and has a dashing sense of humour .. Bhau it’s always a pleasure to work with you !! And teju was missing karan so she kept saying bhaag Arjun bhaag !! #comingsoon #2022".

Speaking about the Ganesh Utsav, Tejasswi Prakash was recently spotted in a gorgeous yellow traditional outfit for the shoot outside the sets.

Arjun Bijlani's successful career:

Arjun Bijlani has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos.

Arjun's last music video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar' was with Surbhi Chandna and the song became a hit amongst their fans. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

