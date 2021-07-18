Arjun Bijlani confirms being approached for Bigg Boss 15 & says he's ‘giving it a thought’

Arjun Bijlani opened up about being approached for Bigg Boss 15 and reveals if he would participate in it or not.

is a popular name in the TV industry, and he is grabbing all the limelight these days for being a part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Ever since the actor left for Cape Town to shoot for the reality show, fans are keeping a close eye on the actor. Even before KKK 11 aired on TV, there were speculations that Arjun has been approached for Bigg Boss 15. We know that all you fans are super excited to hear this and want to know everything in detail.

The recent reports suggest that Arjun Bijlani is still contemplating his participation in Bigg Boss 15. The actor has confirmed that he has been approached for the hosted reality show but isn't able to decide whether he should participate in it or not. "I have been offered Bigg Boss 15, and I am giving it a thought. However, I still don't know if I will eventually get locked in or not. There's still a lot of time for that show," Arjun said, speaking with Indian Express.

Arjun added that his focus is on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 currently. "We have really worked hard on the show, and it's going to be a lot of fun. Honestly, it was such a tough time as every day we were getting to hear some bad news, with the pandemic on the rise back home. As actors, we had to still go out there and perform every day and give it our best," he added.

Besides Arjun Bijlani, a few other small-screen stars are rumoured to have been approached for Bigg Boss 15. This included Pavitra Rishta star Ankita Lokhande. However, she clarified that she is not participating in the show. "It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them, and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless. People have been too quick to send me their hatred for something that I'm not even a part of," Ankita had said in a statement posted on Instagram.

We can only wait till the confirmed list of Bigg Boss 15 participants is out. But, do you want to see Arjun Bijlani in the house? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

