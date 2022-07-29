Arjun Bijlani does a Karan Johar film; Filmmaker thanks him with Koffee With Karan hamper & hand-written note

Arjun Bijlani is among the popular Television stars who enjoys a massive fan following owing to his exceptional acting chops. The actor has starred in numerous shows and has been a part of the industry for more than a decade. Arjun has achieved another big milestone in his professional life as he will soon be starring in a Dharma film. Arjun stunned his fans as he made this big announcement on his social media handle.

Today, Arjun took to his Instagram story and shared a picture with Karan Johar and also penned a note for the filmmaker. Arjun wrote, "Finally had the opportunity to shoot with the one & only @karaniohar sir. I sincerely appreciate your warmth, love & guidance. Glad could be a part of this magical film". Arjun also flaunted the Koffee With Karan's hamper and also gave a glimpse of the note that Karan penned for Arjun. Karan wrote, "Dearest Arjun, Thank you so much for being a part of my film.. Welcome to Dharma family and I look forward to working with you in the future."

Check out Arjun's Instagram story -

Earlier, today, actress Shraddha Arya also made the same announcement that she is being associated with Dharma Productions. Sending her fans into a tizzy, Shraddha subtly shared the big news by posting the photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, the head of Dharma Productions, on Instagram.

On the personal front, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and their strong bond was seen in the popular reality show Smart Jodi where they participated. The duo also has a son named 'Ayaan'.

Arjun Bijlani's successful career:

Arjun Bijlani has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. Arjun's last music video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar' was with Surbhi Chandna and the song became a hit amongst their fans. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

