Arjun Bijlani donates 10 lakh to fight Coronavirus crisis; Says 'It’s a drop in the ocean but it matters'

Arjun Bijlani has done his bit to help fight the war against Coronavirus in India, Here's how.

The outbreak of Coronavirus has left us shattered, emotionally, financially and medically. While the Government and the citizens are trying to curb its spread and get things back to normalcy, the situations are only getting worse. According to reports, the number of COVID-19 positive cases has spiked to more than 950 in India, with it only it increasing further. This has not only affected the health sector, but also the economy at large. As everything is closed down temporarily, the daily wage workers are suffering the most, as they are having no resources to fulfill the basic necessities of food and shelter.

Considering all these factors, many Bollywood, Tollywood and TV stars have contributed to do their bit in this war against the Coronavirus crisis. From , to Prabhas and Kapil Sharma, many have come forward to donate to relief funds to help in these stressful times. Joining the bandwagon for this good cause now is . Yes, the Naagin actor has also sought to contribute his bit to the nation. He recently took to his Twitter account to pledge his donations for the fight against the deadly virus.

Arjun pledged to contribute Rs 5 lakh to PM Modi's 'PM-CARES Fund' and Rs 5 lakh to the Maharashtra Chief Ministers' Fund. So, in total, the actor contributed Rs 10 lakh. He stated that we all need each other during his difficult times, 'Zindagi ek safar hai suhana'. He urged people to come out in support and save lives. Further, he said that his contribution is a drop in the ocean but it matters, so everyone must do their bit.

Take a look at Arjun's tweet here:

We all need each other at this time so I pledge to contribute Rs 5 lakhs to @narendramodi jis PM-CARES Fund and Rs 5lakh to the chief ministers Fund @CMOMaharashtra . . Zindagi ek safar hai suhana . Pl save lives . I knw it’s a drop in the ocean but it matters .u do ur bit. — Arjun Bijlani #MajorNikhilManikrishnan (@Thearjunbijlani) March 28, 2020

As soon as the Mile Jab Hum Tum actor made the announcement, people hailed him for his sweet gesture and being an inspiration to others. Maha CM Uddhav Thackrey also acknowledged Arjun's help and thanked him for the same. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

