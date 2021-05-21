Arjun Bijlani draws the attention of govt toward sky high private school fees for online classes amid COVID 19

Arjun Bijlani shares his views on the high fees charged by the private schools in Maharashtra. Read on to know more.

Actor recently spoke about the high fees charged by the schools in the present times. In the present pandemic situation, the schools have been shut down due to the lockdown, but the classes are being conducted online. With the classes coming to the home, the parents are having a tough time meeting the amount of the fees charged by the schools. Arjun Bijlani feels that the issue should be brought to light and rectified soon.

The actor shared the issue on his social media handle as he said that the present crisis is a very difficult situation. The education of the students is essential but children should not miss out because of a lack of finances. In this situation, people should come forward and help each other. He talked about some schools that are charging more than Rs 5 to 10 lakh per year for online classes in the pandemic situation. He wanted to draw the attention of the government toward the scenario and asked them to take appropriate action on it.

The Naagin actor asked, "Why is the price of online classes same as when the situation was normal before?" He added that the Supreme Court had advises schools to reduce fees of the students and he feels that it is the need of the hour. He added that it was a piece of wise advice and he hopes that the schools will take note of the present situation and demands. Arjun hopes that action is taken soon.

The actor is at present shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and it will be aired soon on TV.

