Arjun Bijlani drops a cute VIDEO with Neha Swami & says 'Friendship is so important in any relationship'

Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan. Recently, Arjun and Neha traveled to Switzerland for a family vacation. The duo undoubtedly had a fun time on their vacation and their social media handle is flooded with several photos and videos from their vacation.

Today, as we celebrate friendship day, Arjun shared an appreciation post for his dearest and close friend that is his wife Neha. Once again, Arjun shared a video from his memorable Switzerland vacation on his Instagram handle. In this video, we can see Arjun and Neha's cute moments spent in Switzerland, and sharing this reel, Arjun captioned, "Friendship is so important in any relationship.. do u agree with me !!".

Click here to watch Arjun's video

On the professional front, Arjun Bijlani has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos.

Arjun's last music video 'Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar' was with Surbhi Chandna and the song became a hit amongst their fans. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

