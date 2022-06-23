Arjun Bijlani drops family PICS with Neha Swami, Ayaan & his mother from their Zurich vacay

Arjun Bijlani is among the popular TV stars, who enjoys a massive fan following. The actor has starred in numerous shows and has been a part of the industry for more than a decade. The actor is married to Neha Swami and their strong bond was seen in the reality show Smart Jodi in which they participated. The duo also has a son named Ayaan. Arjun doesn't shy away from sharing updates of his life with his followers.

Now, Arjun and Neha are enjoying their time as they are holidaying in Zurich with their son Ayaan and the actor's mother. They have started documenting their special moments and are sharing them on their social media handles. Fans can expect more fun pictures and videos from their trip. Today, Arjun shared a series of pictures in which he can be seen posing along with Neha, Ayaan, and his mother, Shakti Bijlani. Sharing this picture, Arjun captioned, "This is us !! This trip is so special for many reasons and I’m glad it’s happening!! Thank you god for everything!!"

Arjun Bijlani's career:

Arjun has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others.

Arjun has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. Arjun will soon collaborate with Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video. Recently, Arjun also announced that he had joined hands with Surbhi Chandna for an unknown project. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

