Arjun Bijlani drops a video and gives a sneak peek of his Switzerland trip along with Neha Swami

Arjun Bijlani is among the popular Television stars who enjoys a massive fan following owing to his exceptional acting chops. The actor has starred in numerous shows and has been a part of the industry for more than a decade. Arjun and his wife Neha Swani are presently living their best time as the duo is vacationing with his mother and their son Ayaan in Switzerland. Arjun, who likes to stay connected with his fans, has been sharing their fun moments from the trip on his social media.

Today, the actor has shared a video in which he gave a digital tour of several tourist spots he visited in Switzerland along with his family. The actor was also elated as his mother accompanied him on this trip and was part of their fun moments. Sharing this video, Arjun captioned, "A few ticks in my bucket list .. I’m so glad mom u were a part of all this masti and fun . We will do these trips more often". Along with this, there are several other videos from his Switzerland trip on his Instagram handle where the actor has given a sneak peek of his enjoyment.

Arjun Bijlani's career:

Arjun has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was last seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. Arjun will soon collaborate with Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video. Recently, Arjun also announced that he had joined hands with Surbhi Chandna for an unknown project. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

