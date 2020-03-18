Arjun Bijlani enjoys with son Ayaan in the park amid the Coronavirus crisis; Says 'We've all the time now'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's how Arjun Bijlani is spending his time in quarantine with his son Ayaan amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Take a look.

The Coronavirus outbreak has not only affected many people's health but has also caused a distressed in our social lives. With Quarantine, Isolation and Social Distancing being practiced almost all over to stop the pandemic to spread further, people are finding it difficult to pass time. While some are scared as COVID-19 is dominating the news cycle with horrifying stories every day, a few are also cribbing about staying indoors. Especially the ones who are socially confident and are finding it tedious to kill time in lockdown. Though there's no escape to this indoor practice as there's temporary shutdown in most places, everyone's coming in with their ways to make good use of this time.

Popular TV actor has also found a special way to make some good use of this 'Corona Vacation'. Wondering how? Well, Arjun is spending it with his beloved son Ayaan. Just a few hours ago, Arjun posted a video on his Instagram handle, wherein he is seen playing with his dear son in the park. He is seen swinging Ayaan in the air, as the father-son duo enjoy the moment together. He captioned it as 'We all have time now. Make the most of it with your loved ones. If there's loss somewhere, it also has some gain. Be safe, stay happy and most importantly don not panic.'

Take a look at Arjun's playtime with Ayaan here:

Well, we must say Arjun is a doting father, and he sure knows how to make logical decisions. Actors often don't get enough time to spend with their family, but this sudden and unusual break from work has given them a golden chance. For the unversed, major production houses in Bollywood and TV have announced a temporary suspension on shootings.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's comment on construction work amid COVID 19 leaves netizens angered



Credits :Instagram

Read More