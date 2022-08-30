Arjun Bijlani expresses delight as he welcomes Bappa in his new home; Says ‘everything happens for a reason'

With Ganeshostav around the corner, the preparations for the grand festival are being done in full swing all over the country. While many people bring home Ganpati Idols, there are many others who make their own eco-friendly Ganpati idols. Telly celebrities also celebrate the festival with great fervour and enthusiasm. Arjun Bijlani recently shared a post as he revealed about finally moving into his new home and also bringing Bappa today.

Smart Jodi contestant Arjun Bijlani is truly humbled today as his long-due desire is finally fulfilled today as he will finally do the Griha Pravesh of his new home today. He shared that he feels extremely lucky and blessed as he is moving into his home on an auspicious day and on a Tuesday. He wrote in the captions, “I am a happy man today .. Aaj Graha pravesh hai and will get Bappa home as well . People who know me know how much I tried to move in before but it just dint happen . I guess this was the reason , Bappa wanted to come in with me only and the best part is that today is my favourite day as well TUESDAY !! For some it may be a coincidence but for me it’s not . Like they say everything happens for a reason .. Thank you God for everything. I wanna thank all my friends family and well wishers for always keeping me in their prayers . And a big thank you to all my fans who have made me who I am . Thank you thank you thank you !!! #gratitude #ganpatibappamorya.”

See post here-

Arjun Bijlani is present seen as the host of the entertainment reality show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. He was also part of web series Roohaniyat 2.

