Arjun Bijlani, Gurmeet Choudhary & Kashika Kapoor to come together for a new project

Arjun Bijlani, Gurmeet Choudhary and Kashika Kashika Kapoor are among the leading name in the television industry. Arjun Bijlani was the winner of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was held in Cape Town, South Africa. It was hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty. As per reports, the three actors will be soon seen together in an upcoming project.

As per the reports by Telly Chakkar, Arjun Bijlani, Gurmeet Choudhary, and Kashika Kapoor have been roped in for a music video under a popular banner. The details about the song are yet to be disclosed. As per the sources, the music video will be produced by T-Series. The video will be directed by director Ashish Panda.

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani was seen as the host of Madhuri Dixit’s dance reality show Dance Deewane. The actor was also the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He has also be seen in music videos including Tum Bewafa Ho, Mithi Jahi, Saawariya, and others. Gurmeet Choudhary has also appeared in numerous popular music videos like Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka, Barsaat Ki Dhun, and Mazaa in the past. He was last seen in the movie ‘The Wife’ and he played the role of Varun. The actor is married to Debina Bonerjee and they had recently recreated their wedding in traditional Bengali style for a short film. Gorgeous actress Kashika Kapoor is all set to make her Tollywood debut with an upcoming film titled 'True Love.' The film will also star debutant Hrithik Saurya alongside Kashika Kapoor.



