Arjun Bijlani to Gurmeet Choudhary: TV celebs who bring Bappa home every year

Ganeshostav is one of the main festivals of the country, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy all over the country. The festival marks birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha — the God of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. On this auspicious occasion, people welcome Lord Ganesha’s idols at their homes with great pomp and show. The telly town celebs also celebrate the day by bringing home Lord Ganesha idols and make several delicacies for the auspicious day. There are numerous celebrities who bring home Bappa every year, some of them are listed below.

Arjun Bijlani

Smart Jodi fame Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami celebrate the day with great enthusiasm every year. They bring home Bappa and also call their friends for the celebrations.

Ankita Lokhande

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande is ardent believer of Lord Ganesha and brings home Lord Ganesha idol every year.

Karan Wahi

Channa Mereya lead Karan Wahi used to bring Ganpati idol every year and for the past few years he has been making eco-friendly idols himself.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and joy. They bring Bappa home every year and prepare delicacies for the day.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Pavitra Rishta actor is also firm devotee of Lord Ganesha and he brings Bappa home every year with his family.

