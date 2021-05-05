Arjun Bijlani has an adorable father son moment as he preps to leave for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11; SEE HERE

Arjun Bijlani shares an adorable father-son moment, as his little one wished him the best for his upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Famous television actor is among the contestants of the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. As the actor is preparing to take part in the stunt reality show, he recently shared an adorable video with his son. Naagin 1 fame actor will be leaving soon for Cape Town as the show will be shot in Africa. The actor is very excited to do numerous stunts and adventure tasks in the reality show.

The actor shares a video with his son as the father-son duo engages in a coloring activity. He shared the activity on his social media as he wrote that he is going to miss his sweet boy Ayaan very much. He is feeling heartbroken as he will have to leave his little buddy for some time as he will be in Cape Town. In the video, he is seen looking at his son’s drawing and he is overwhelmed that when he reads that his son had written ‘I love you'. The actor wrote in the video, “Gonna miss u champ” and further wrote, “Gonna miss u so much”.

Arjun thanked Ayaan for his lovely drawing and he shared a picture of his drawing on which it was written, “All the best”.

The actor recently opened up about taking part in the show to Mid Day, where he said that he was thrilled to be a part of the show and finds the journey adventurous. He added that KKK is one of the most interesting and exciting shows produced in India. The actor will join the sets of the show very soon.

