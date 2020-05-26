Arjun Bijlani on his building getting sealed after a resident tests positive of COVID 19: I am worried

Arjun Bijlani is worried for his family as his building gets sealed after one of the resident tests positive of coronavirus lately.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has been tightening its clutches with every passing day as the cases of this deadly virus is rapidly increasing. In fact, Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of cases of coronavirus with the toll going over 50 thousand. And now as per the recent buzz, ’s building Green Acres has also been sealed off as a resident has been tested positive of coronavirus. While the Naagin actor has confirmed the news, he admitted that the news has got him worried. To note, Arjun is staying here with his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan in the building.

Talking about his building getting sealed, Arjun told India Today, “It happened on the first floor and I am on the sixth floor. I am worried but I don't want to think about it. I just need to go on thinking it to be a normal lockdown day. See COVID is everywhere, even when we used to go out to get groceries - you don't know who is asymptomatic and who is not. I think it's about keeping yourself healthy and keeping your immunity high. Whatever has to happen has to happen anyway. I am honestly not thinking about that. I am just at home locked up, doing what is necessary to be done.”

Furthermore, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor stated that he is concerned about his mother and five and a half year old son’s safety. To note, Arjun’s mother is currently staying with his brother. While he was supposed to bring her to his place, he is thankful that he didn’t get her. “My mother is currently with my younger brother. I was supposed to bring her here with me but I am so happy that I didn't. It was a wise decision that I took,” he added.

Credits :India Today

