Arjun Bijlani to host Splitsvilla X4; From Road Diaries to Dance Deewane, take a look at his career as a host

Arjun Bijlani is a fan's favorite celebrity and enjoys massive followers owing to his acting chops and smart personality. He has been in the industry for a long time now and has carved a special space in the hearts of the audiences. Arjun did numerous projects in his acting career which not only included television shows but he also hosted reality shows, did music videos, and participated in reality shows. Having said that, the actor is all set to host the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 along with popular actress Sunny Leone.

Apart from this, Arjun has hosted numerous shows and entertained the masses with his exceptional hosting prowess. The actor knows how to strike the right cord with the audience and fans love watching him as a host. Now as the star is all set to don the hat of the host for Splitsvilla X4, let's take a look at the shows Arjun hosted in the past.

Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' is an entertainment-based show that gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of on-screen Star Plus family members from various fictional shows, who compete against each other in several entertaining games. Arjun is seen hosting the show with Amaal Malik and has been entertaining the audience. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar premiered on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. on Star Plus and airs every Sunday.

Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane was a popular dance reality show that aired from 2 June 2018 to 15 September 2018. The judges of the first season of the show were Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Shashank Khaitan.

Dance Deewane 2

Dance Deewane was a popular dance reality show that aired from 15 June 2019 to 28 September 2019. The judges of the second season of the show were Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia, and Dharmesh Yelande.

India's Got Talent 9

India's Got Talent 9 was another popular show that offered many people a platform to showcase their versatile talents. The show aired from 15 January to 17 April 2022. The show was judged by Manoj Muntashir, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah, and Kirron Kher. The series aired on Sony TV.

Kitchen Champion 5

Kitchen Champion was a non-fictional show that aired on Colors TV Channel.

Road Diaries

In 2012, Arjun hosted UTV Bindass's reality talk show Dell Inspiron Road Diaries.

On the personal front, Arjun Bijlani is married to Neha Swami and both even participated in the reality show 'Smart Jodi'. This duo is proud parents of a son named Ayaan. Arjun loves to travel with his family and recently visited Switzerland where they had a great time.

On the professional front, Arjun is a part of the web show Roohaniyat where he is starred opposite Kanika Mann. The second season of Roohaniyat was released on 22nd July on MX Player and new episodes air every Friday at 11 am.

