Arjun Bijlani hosts post finale bash at his abode; Wife Neha confirms he has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 formed good friendship during their shoot in Cape Town. As the show has almost reached its end, the team was seen together once again for the shoot of the finale episode on 21st September. After the shoot, the contestants were seen having a gala time at the house party of contestant . Pictures and videos from the bash have been shared by contestants. Arjun Bijlani’s wife Neha shared a post for hubby indicating about him being the winner of the show.

Neha recently shared a post on social media as she said that she is very proud of him and wishes him all the happiness in life. She shared a picture with hubby as she wrote in the caption, “I'm soooooo proud of you my jaan... I know what you have done really.. you deserve all the happiness in the world.. @arjunbijlani”. She also shared a picture of the KKK11 trophy on her social media.

After the shoot of the finale episode, the team headed for a house party where Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul and others were seen dancing the night away. Varun Sood's girlfriend Divya Agarwal, who recently won the Bigg Boss OTT finale, was also seen enjoying the party. All the contestants were seen having a great time at the house party.

