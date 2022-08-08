Arjun Bijlani, Jannat Zubair, Mandira Bedi & others enjoy at Mouni Roy’s hubby Suraj Nambiar’s birthday bash

Mouni Roy had thrown a grand party for her friends last night for celebrating the first birthday of her husband Suraj Nambiar after marriage. The actress got married to Goa based businessman on 27 January, this year. The couple had a beautiful wedding in both south Indian customs and Bengali customs in Goa. The couple loves to party and often shares pictures of their PDA moments on social media. It was Suraj’s birthday yesterday and the couple was seen having a gala time with their friends.

The birthday celebration was attended by Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair, actor Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Swami, Mandira Bedi and the girl gang of Mouni Roy. Brahmastra actress looked stunning in a black bodycon shimmery outfit. It was a little black dress and she paired it with black heels. Jannat Zubair looks stunning in a satin blue corset style dress. It was an off-shoulder dress and her hair was curled. Arjun Bijlani looked casual yet stylish in a white t-shirt and black denims, and Neha Swami sported a black outfit with a green blazer.

See photos here-

Mouni Roy professional life

In her professional career, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The film is intended to serve as the first film in a planned trilogy. It will be released in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages– Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

