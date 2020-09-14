  1. Home
Arjun Bijlani joins #Plants4SSR campaign as he remembers Sushant Singh Rajput for his 'goodness'; See post

Arjun Bijlani took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming post in remembrance of late Sushant Singh Rajput as he joined the #Plants4SSR initiative.
September 14, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput, bid adieu to the world o June 14 this year. Today, it has been three months to the young actor's tragic demise. His family, fans, loved ones are still reeling over his untimely passing away. Several agencies like the ED, CBI, and NCB are probing the mysterious demise of Sushant. The late actor's death case has also become an issue of prime time debates. Millions of Sushant's are seeking justice for him, and have been running several digital campaigns across the world in his remembrance. 

Recently, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has started an initiative, '#Plants4SSR' to fulfill his dream of planting 1,000 trees. This dream was listed in the 50 dreams that Sushant had. Sushant's fans and close ones have been joining the initiative and sharing pictures planting saplings on social media. The late actor's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, his BFF Mahesh Shetty, and his Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra too remembered Sushant and did the same. 

Now, Arjun Bijlani has also taken part in the #Plants4SSR campaign. Arjun took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming post for Sushant as he joined the initiative. He shared a video of Sushant and also a picture of himself holding a plant in his hand. With this Arjun wrote, '14 September, 3 months, Will remember him for all the goodness in him.' 

14 sept... 3 months ... Will remember him for all the goodness in him @sushantsinghrajput ... SSR #plants4ssr

A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) on

After Sushant's demise, Arjun had shared a screenshot of his last chat with the late actor. Arjun’s last message to Sushant was, ‘Hope all is well with you.' 

Anonymous 2 days ago

These videos make my heart ache:( Wish his life hadn't ended so tragically.

