Arjun Bijlani joins Sunny Leone as a co-host for Splitsvilla X4; Says 'I’m excited to take up this mantle'

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show and has been the most popular show that aired on MTV India. Each season comes with a new concept. The last season, Splitsvilla 13 was hosted by Sunny leone and Rannvijay Singha, and Jay Dudhane and Aditi Rajput were crowned as the winners. MTV India’s super-popular dating reality television show is all set for an exciting new season. Several reports were claiming that Arjun Bijlani will be seen stepping into Rannvijay Singha's shoes, and now it is true as Arjun is all set to join Sunny Leone to co-host MTV Splitsvilla X4.

Talking about the show and his entry as the co-host, Arjun Bijlani said, “I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Splitsvilla X4! The show has always been such a massive hit with the youth, and I’ve always loved its game-changing concept. As my fans know, I’m always up for new and fun stuff, so I’m super excited to take up this mantle. I’m definitely looking forward to taking the entertainment quotient a notch up with my lovely co-host, Sunny, for the new season. I’m sure fans are going to love it!”

Speaking of Arjun’s co-hosting gig on MTV Splitsvilla, Sunny Leone said, "I am looking forward to Arjun as my co-host, as we gear up for the new season. Given how fun and quirky he is, I’m sure we’re going to have a blast. This is going to be an interesting and dynamic camaraderie for our audience to watch.”

Speaking about Arjun Bijlani, he has headlined many top-rated fictional and non-fiction shows on television, and this will be his first hosting gig on MTV’s much-loved youth-centric show. Over the years, his signature style and charming off-screen conduct have spawned a fan-following that has only grown by multitudes. He hosted several shows Road Diaries, Dance Deewane, Dance Deewane 2, Kitchen Champion 5, and India's Got Talent 9. At present, he is busy entertaining the audience with his exceptional hosting skills on the entertainment-based reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

About Splitsvilla:

Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that revolved around young boys and girls trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa, where they are detached from the real world. It is a hunt for love, where boys and girls compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a girl and a boy are crowned as the winners of Splitsvilla.

