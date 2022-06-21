Arjun Bijlani to Karishma Tanna, list of all the winners of previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure stunt-based reality show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The show is based on a unique concept where numerous celebs turn into participants to fight their inner phobias, and one of them wins the trophy and cash price. Many popular celebs and personalities have been a part of this show and conquered their fears. The show has been through 11 seasons, and now, the 12th season is being filmed in Cape Town.

This reality stunt-based show has a massive fan following, and this season will be as promising as the earlier seasons have been till now. Like every year, this season will also see an interesting mix of celebrities turn into contestants, who fight their worst fears in Cape Town for the trophy, and the demi-god of action, Rohit Shetty will host this season as well. The promos of the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 have started airing and audiences are already excited to watch the show. As the new season is all set to grace the screens in a few days, let's have a look at the powerful winners who conquered their worst fears in the previous seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Winners of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1-Season 11

Nethra Raghuraman

Nethra Raghuraman, an Indian actress and model, emerged as the first winner of the iconic show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi season 1'. The first season was hosted by actor Akshay Kumar and aired from 21st July to 14th August 2008 on Colors TV.

Anushka Manchanda

Anushka Manchanda, a singer, music producer, and composer was declared the winner of the 2nd season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 2 was hosted by Akshay Kumar and aired from 7th September to 1st October 2009 on Colors TV.

Shabir Ahluwalia

Popular Television actor Shabir Ahluwalia was declared the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 3. The third season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was hosted by Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and aired from 6th September to 30th September 2010 on Colors TV. At present, Shabir is a part of the popular daily soap 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' opposite Neeharika Roy.

Aarti Chhabria

Aarti Chhabria, an Indian actress, and model won the fourth season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 4 was hosted by actor Akshay Kumar and aired from 3rd June to 23rd July 2011 on Colors TV.

Rajneesh Duggal

Prominent actor Rajneesh Duggal was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show aired from 22nd March to 25th May 2014 on Colors TV.

Aashish Chaudhary

Actor Aashish Chaudhary emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 6, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show aired from 7th February to 12th April 2015 on Colors TV.

Sidharth Shukla

Late actor Sidharth Shukla was the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7, hosted by Arjun Kapoor. The show aired from 21st January to 3rd April 2016 on Colors TV.

Shantanu Maheshwari

Popular actor Shantanu Maheshwari won Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show aired from 22nd July to 30th September 2017 on Colors TV. Shantanu Maheshwari recently made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

Punit Pathak

Choreographer Punit Pathak won Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show aired from 5th January to 10th March 2019 on Colors TV.

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna emerged as the runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Karishma recently got married to the love of her life, Varun Bangera on 5th February.

Arjun Bijlani

Popular Television actor Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show aired from 17th July to 26th September 2021 on Colors TV. Arjun Bijlani is presenly hosting a reality show titled 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar' .

About Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 shoot will happen extensively for about 2 months in Cape Town. The contestants of the show are Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, Pratik Sehajpal, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande, Rajiv Adatia, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, and others. Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 will start airing on the Television screens from 2nd July every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Colors TV.

