Arjun Bijlani meets acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal; Appeals to fans to see Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Arjun Bijlani shared an adorable picture with acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and his caption will melt your heart. Check it out.

's much-awaited movie Chhapaak, finally hit the big screen today. Chhapaak, which is based on a real-life story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal, has managed to make a special place in the audiences heart. Many are amazed and inspired by the real Chhapaak girl Laxmi, and now she has found another fan in a popular actor. It is none other than the dotting dad of Television industry, . Yes, the Ishq Mein Marjawan recently had a fan moment with Laxmi as he bumped into him.

Arjun, who is quite active on social media keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. He recently took to his Insatgram handle to share his 'Chhapaak' moment with his fans as he shared an adorable picture with Laxmi. In the picture, both Laxmi and Arjun are all smiles as they pose for a happy-happy picture together. Undoubtedly, the photo is uber cute, but what won our hearts more, is Arjun's sweet message, where he was all praises for Laxmi. Calling Laxmi brave and gorgeous, appealed his fans to watch Chappak just for her. He revealed that he will watch this amazing movie for three reasons, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey and Laxmi Agarwal.

Talking about Chhapaak, the movie has received a warm welcome by viewers, who are applauding Deepika for daring to take such a serious and bold topic. Despite facing some issues, the Meghna Gulzar helmed is faring quite well until now. Speaking of Arjun, fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the small-screen. What are your thoughts on Arjun's sweet post and appeal? Have you watched Chhapaak yet? How did you find it? Let us know in the comment section below.

