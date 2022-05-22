Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami celebrates their 9th wedding anniversary; Mouni Roy, Chetna Pande & others join

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular names in the television industry. Arjun has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. The actor will soon collaborate with Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video. At present, Arjun is seen participating in Smart Jodi wherein he has participated with his wife Neha Swami.

Arjun and Neha recently marked their 9th wedding anniversary and the duo was seen having a gala celebration along with their family and close friends. Sharing a glimpse of their celebration, Arjun took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a video, and in the caption, the actor wrote, "Thank you so much for making it special. A night with friends and family. A perfect way to celebrate important days of your life … lots of love to all." Arjun's wife Neha also thanked the actor for hosting this wonderful celebration. She dropped a comment and said "thank you baby for such a wonderful party and for the beautiful gift" The duo's friends from the industry like Mouni Roy, Chetna Pande, Maniesh Paul, and others also marked their presence at this celebration.

For the unversed, a few months back, Arjun and Neha bought their new home and performed a puja on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. He had shared a video on social media of him and his wife Neha offering prayers in their new home.

