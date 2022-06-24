Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami clink glasses, enjoy wine and beauty of Switzerland in new VIDEO

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are among the most adored couples in the Telly world. They recently came to the limelight with the show Smart Jodi. The couple participated in the reality show and did various interesting tasks which tested their compatibility and communication. The couple also opened up on a few unknown aspects of their lives on the platform. The beautiful couple is presently enjoying their vacation in Switzerland.

The romantic chemistry between Arjun and Neha is undeniable and they often share pictures and videos of their mushy moments on social media. The couple is presently enjoying their vacation in Switzerland. In the recent video shared by Arjun Bijlani, he is seen enjoying wine and a spectacular views along with Neha Swami. He shared in captions, “Love makes us overcome the greatest and the most challenging obstacles. It shows us what it means to love someone unconditionally and to care for their happiness as if it is our own. Love may sometimes make us do things that are a little bit crazy and stupid but most of the time, love inspires us greatly.”

Arjun and Neha has earlier shared pictures of them enjoying their time as they are holiday in Zurich with their son Ayaan and the actor's mother.

Arjun has been part of numerous successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others.

Arjun will soon collaborate with Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video. Recently, Arjun also announced that he had joined hands with Surbhi Chandna for an unknown project. The actor is presently hosting the Star Plus reality show 'Ravivaar with Star Parivaar'.

