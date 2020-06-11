Arjun Bijlani or Ravi Dubey; Which actor has better chemistry with Nia Sharma? COMMENT

Nia Sharma has worked with two handsome actors, Arjun Bijlani and Ravi Dubey. Both the onscreen joids received immense love from the audience, but which actor do you think has a better chemistry with Nia? Let us know.

Think of Indian Television world's bold and beautiful actress, Nia Sharma's name will surely top the list. She began her career almost 10 years from now. Yes, the beautiful actress stepped into the world of acting in 2010 with Kaali. It was just the beginning of her big and bright career. She became a household name as Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Well, since then there was no looking back for the young talent, as she got showered with some amazing projects.

Nia's amazing acting chops and powerful performance got her some interesting shows that still remain to be favorites. However, two shows, in particular, are still very much on everyone's 'most liked shows' list. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about Jamai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. These two daily soaps gave Nia's career a jump that made her what she is today in the Telly world. The two shows storyline, Nia's chemistry with her male co-star and the packaged outlook, went on to make them a hit.

After EHMMBH, Nia bagged a role as Roshni Patel in Jamai Raja opposite TV's hottie Ravi Dubey, who played the role of Siddharth Khurana. It was the first time that the two shared screens, and immediately their onscreen bond set the TV screens ablaze. The show aired its first episode in 2014 and was loved so much that it also got a second season (digitally). The romantic thriller successfully ran for three years, before it said goodbye to viewers in 2017, and took a digital route later. Nia and Ravi's bond is special, not only on camera but off-camera too. The two share a warm bond and are best of friends. They even had a lip-lock in Jamai Raja 2.0 and it left everyone awestruck.

Immediately after Jamai Raja, Nia was seen in Ishq Mein Marjwana with another hot actor on the TV world, Arjun Bijanli. While Nia played the role of Aarohi Kashyap, Arjun was seen as Deep Raj Singh. Yet again, Nia and Arjun's chemistry was loved by the viewers, and they became one of the hottest reel-life couples. The show weaved a story of weave a story of love, revenge, and sacrifice. It also starred Alisha Panwar in the lead role. It ran for around two years and bid adieu to the viewers in June last year. IMMJ is all set to come with a season two with a new cast including Helly Shah, Vishal Vashishtha, and Rrahul Sudhir. The show will go on floors soon.

Well, though there's no comparison between the two onscreen jodi's as each has its own essence and brings new magic on the screen, which is your favorite? Which actor do you think has better chemistry with Nia Sharma, or Ravi Dubey? Which pair is your favorite, Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey or Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani?

