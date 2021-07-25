Arjun Bijlani to participate in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15? Find out

has been in the limelight these days for being a part of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and performing well in it. Ever since the actor left for Cape Town to shoot for the reality show, fans were keeping a close eye on him. There were speculations that Arjun had been approached for the most anticipated show, Bigg Boss 15. His fans were excitedly wondering whether the star will be participating in the show or not. Is the wait over? A recent report in ETimes stated the actor has been signed up for the show, which is set to air from September. It was reported that Arjun had locked the deal just a couple of days ago.

A source known to ETimes informed that Arjun has made up his mind to stay away from his family for a few more months to be a part of Bigg Boss 15. “Arjun is satisfied with his remuneration, plus he has made up his mind that yes he would be staying away from his family for a few more months. It wasn't easy for him to do the same in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' but then as both the shows in question are big tickets to visibility and popularity, Arjun decided to go ahead with 'Bigg Boss 15' too."

Earlier today, the filmmaker signed up to be the host of the reality show Bigg Boss for the OTT platform. For the unversed, the Bigg Boss 14 title was bagged by Rubina Dilaik, while Rahul Vaidya ended as the 1st Runner-Up.

