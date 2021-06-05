Arjun Bijlani on Pearl V Puri’s arrest: I doubt he can do something like this ever; The truth shall be out

After Pearl V Puri was arrested in the alleged rape case, Arjun Bijlani has come out in his support.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Pearl V Puri has been all over the headlines ever since his name has emerged in an alleged rape case. It was reported that Pearl has been accused and arrested in an alleged sexual assault case of a minor on Friday evening. This news came as a massive shock not just to his fans but to the entire television industry. And ever since the news of Pearl’s arrest surfaced, everyone has been brimming with an opinion. Amid this, celebs have come out in Pearl’s support as well.

Joining them, has also extended support to the Naagin 3 actor. Expressing his shock over the news, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant stated that he is doubtful if Pearl could do anything of this sort and also emphasised that the truth will prevail. Sharing a pic with Pearl, Arjun wrote, “I stand with @pearlvpuri. I doubt he can do something like this ever … he is a soft spoken well behaved guy. The truth shall be out .. till then stay strong Pearl. #istandwithpearl.”

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s post for Pearl V Puri:

Earlier, Karishma Tanna, , Ekta Kapoor, etc. had also extended support to Pearl. Meanwhile, as Pearl was reportedly taken into custody by the police, the media report suggested that he was produced before the court. Reportedly, the actor has also been sent into 14 days of judicial custody by the Vasai court.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

