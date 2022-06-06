Arjun Bijlani pens a note as Smart Jodi ends; Congratulates Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain for winning the show

Smart Jodi has finally pulled its curtains down on 5th June with a grand event. In the show, 10 popular celeb couples took part and they competed with each other week after week to win the trophy. The show brought forth the chemistry and compatibility between the couples. In the show, the celebs revealed numerous interesting stories about their personal lives, which made the couple quite popular on social media. The results of Smart Jodi were declared last night. The top four finalists of Smart Jodi were Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Bhagyashree-Himalay, and Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli.

The audience's favourite couple Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain, have won the reality show. Now as the show ended, actor Arjun Bijlani shared a few pictures on his social media with the winners and others. Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Bijlani writes, "It’s been a super journey on this show . Absolutely loved every each day of shoot .. thank you @starplus and @framesproductioncompany for this amazing journey. Congratulations @lokhandeankita and @jainvick for winning #smartjodi . Wishing you the best future . Khush raho … !! And thank you to all the lovely people who supported me and @nehaswamibijlani through out .. lots of love …"

About Smart Jodi:

To note, the show aired on Star Plus and is hosted by anchor-actor Maniesh Paul. The show started airing on television on 26 February 2022. In the beginning, the show had 10 Jodis including Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani-Neha Swami, Monalisa-Vikraant Singh, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Natalya Ilina-Rahul Mahajan, Krishnamachari Srikkanth-Vidya, Balraj Syal-Deepti Tuli, Pallavi Shukla-Ankit Tiwari, Bhagyashree-Himalay, and Gaurav Taneja-Ritu Rathee.

Viewers enjoyed the couple's charms and fun because they were candid as hell, and fans got a glimpse of how they are in real life. They also got to see some interesting facts about the personal lives of the couple. The show has everything from the exciting tasks and games that always keeps the on-lookers hooked on.

Also Read: Smart Jodi Grand Finale: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain lift trophy; take home Rs 25 lakh