Arjun Bijlani puts an end to rumors on his participation in Bigg Boss 15: I am not doing it this year

Ever since lifted the winner trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, rumour mills had it that the Naagin actor might also participate in the much-anticipated reality show, Bigg Boss 15. However, in a recent interaction, the TV star has clarified that he will not be seen in the hosted show this year.

Needless to say, the interesting pattern of the show always manages to keep audiences hooked to their TV screen. Until the last moment before its premiere the makers of the show did not leave any stone unturned to brace audiences for its launch. Amidst the show’s premiere, reports of Arjun Bijlani denying his participation in the Bigg Boss 15 has also surfaced online.

In a recent interaction with Times Now, when asked if he was offered to join the controversial show, Arjun confirmed that it’s true the makers approached him. However, he had to refute the offer due to date issues. In addition to this, Arjun Bijlani also feels that he is not ready to face the chaos of the house yet. According to him, being in the show is mentally challenging.

He said, “No, I am not doing Bigg Boss this year. Of course (it was offered). And I would have done it. But my dates have just kind of merged with the webseries and the dates have merged with that of Bigg Boss. Otherwise, I would have done it. It is very mentally challenging and I don't know what not people say to each other. I am a very happier person. So I don't how will I do in that show.”

Previously, the digital version of the show, Bigg Boss OTT created a massive buzz among Indian masses. Popular director was seen hosting the OTT version which streamed on the VOOT application. Contestant Divya Agarwal emerged victorious and lifted the winner trophy meanwhile contestant Pratik Sehjal found his straight ticket to the Bigg Boss 15 house. He will once again compete in the show with new housemates. The television version airs from October 2 onwards. Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Jay Bhanushali are among the confirmed contestants of the show.

