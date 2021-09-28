Arjun Bijlani REACTS to trolls calling his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 win biased: This argument is baseless

The much talked about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty, has finally come to an end with lifting the winner’s trophy. He managed to beat and Vishal Aditya Singh in the finale to emerge as the winner of the show. While his massive fan following is elated with this triumph, there have been people who have called Arjun win on the show biased. However, Arjun feels that the argument is baseless and that he did work hard for the trophy.

Talking about the same, the Naagin actor told Times of India, “I sometimes feel bad because if the makers want to be biased they would show me winning by a few minutes and not seconds, to make it look more authentic, but they would never do it. I think people should have a little common sense before writing such things. Why will the makers put in so much money to be biased at the end. I have done so many shows on the channel and Naagin was the biggest hit when I was doing Jhalak but I did not win the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I have done a reality show on the same channel but I didn’t win it. This argument is baseless. Divyanka also did Nach Baliye when she was already a part of a daily soap on the same channel but she didn’t win it because she was the face of the channel. She obviously worked hard and put in days and nights of rehearsals to lift the trophy. Just imagine if someone says that just because she was the face of the channel, it takes away all her hard work. It’s not fair. Khatron Ke Khiladi is a stunt-based show and not a voting based show that I won by receiving audiences' votes.”

Arjun also went on to say that he feels that both Divyanka and Vishal are equally winners. “Just because I won the final task, it doesn’t prove that I was much better and they weren’t. They both were equally good,” Arjun added. As of now, there are rumours that the handsome actor will soon be participating in ’s Bigg Boss 15. However, the actor rubbished the news saying he is committed to another show as of now.

Also Read: Here’s why KKK 11 winner Arjun Bijlani isn’t a part of Bigg Boss 15