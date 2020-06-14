  1. Home
Arjun Bijlani recalls his last message to Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor had a feeling that something was wrong

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left everyone in the entertainment industry shocked. Arjun Bijlani has now shared a screenshot of the last message he had sent to the late actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left both the television and film industry shocked and grief-stricken. As per various reports as well as Mumbai police, the actor had committed suicide at his residence in Bandra. He was 34 at the time of his death. The reason behind his death is not known yet and police officials haven’t recovered any note from this place. Numerous celebs have now taken to social media and mourned the death of the MS Dhoni star.

Arjun Bijlani has now shared a heartfelt post for the late actor in which he makes a shocking revelation too. He has shared a screenshot of his last message to Sushant which was left unseen. The actor also states in his post that he felt something was wrong back then. Here’s what Arjun has written in his post,  “My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai ... there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u.”

Check out his Instagram post below:

As we can see in the screenshot he shared, Arjun’s last message to Sushant was, ‘Hope all is well with u.’ Sushant Singh Rajput began his journey in acting with television shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and Pavitra Rishta. The actor then moved on to Bollywood post making his debut with Kai Po Che. His breakthrough role was in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story that earned him a lot of appreciation in B-town. 

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: 34 year old actor found dead at Mumbai home; police say suicide)

