Arjun Bijlani recalls sweet memories with wife Neha Swami through a VIDEO on their 7th wedding anniversary

Arjun Bijlani has recently shared an adorable video of multiple throwback memories with wife Neha Swami to mark their 7th wedding anniversary. Check it out.

It is rightly said that marriages are made in heaven and ’s beautiful love story proves the same. The Naagin actor tied the knot with Neha Swami, his longtime girlfriend back in 2013 and the couple has been inseparable since then. Arjun and Neha are currently considered one of the most adorable and beloved couples of the Indian television industry and there is no doubt about this fact. Moreover, their social media PDAs scream nothing else but love.

In between all of this, Arjun has wished Neha on the occasion of their 7th wedding anniversary through an adorable video that he has posted on his Instagram handle. The Miley Jab Hum Tum actor has shared numerous throwback pictures with Neha in the video which are worth a glimpse. The very first picture happens to be from the day of their marriage in which the two of them look amazing together. Apart from that, Arjun has shared various other lovey-dovey memories in the video.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Arjun Bijlani was last seen in the popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan that received a positive response from the audience. It also features Aalisha Panwar, Sonarika Bhadoria, and Nia Sharma in the lead roles. The show was produced by Yash A Patnaik and began airing from September 2017. Later, it went off-air in the month of June 2019. Post that, Arjun Bijlani has appeared in many shows either as a host or as a guest.

Credits :Instagram

