Arjun Bijlani remembers Sushant Singh Rajput as he shares a throwback PHOTO with the late actor

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has deeply shocked everyone. Meanwhile, his friend Arjun Bijlani has shared a throwback picture in which the two of them are seen posing together.
The Bollywood film industry lost some true gems this year and one of them is Sushant Singh Rajput. The late actor left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. His untimely demise has sent a shockwave across the entire Hindi film industry and the nation. Sushant’s close friends and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. Many of them are trying to relive the fond memories by going through old pictures and videos.

Arjun Bijlani has recently shared an Instagram post through which he remembers the late actor. He has shared an old picture in which he can be seen posing happily with none other than Sushant himself. The latter’s beaming smile grabs our attention in the picture and also makes us miss him even more. Arjun had earlier revealed about having sent messages to Sushant that remained unattended when the latter was alive. The actor also stated that he felt something was wrong back then.

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, the late actor initially began his career in the Indian television industry and won accolades with stellar performances in shows like Pavitra Rishta and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He then ventured into Bollywood with the movie Kai Po Che and then went on to appear in multiple other projects. One of his best performances is in the biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in which he plays the role of the Indian skipper.

Credits :Instagram

