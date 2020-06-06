Arjun Bijlani on resuming shooting amid lockdown; Says ‘We will have to take each step at a time’

Arjun Bijlani has opened up on missing the facing the camera during the lockdown and about shooting with the new guidelines.

After over two months of lockdown, the entertainment industry is all set to get back in action as the Maharashtra government has allowed resuming shooting by following the guidelines. While our celebrities are keen to get back on the sets they have their own apprehensions. Talking about the same, stated that things are going to be different once they will return to the sets. The Naagin actor asserted that while he has been missing the action of the sets, post the lockdown, there will be a lot of guidelines to be followed.

As per a report published in Times of India, Arjun asserted that there will trial and error once they begin shooting as everyone will take time to adjust to the new normal. He stated, “It's going to be different for everybody, nobody knows how it's going to turn out because we haven't started shooting yet. We will have to take each step at a time. Once we are on sets we will have to see how things work. I think there's going to be trial and error once we begin shooting because there are so many guidelines that we need to follow. So, I think the producers must be trying to figure out a way to put everything together. It's easier said than done.”

Arjun further asserted while he has been missing facing the camera and the whole vibe of shooting, there has been a positive impact of the lockdown as well. After all, he got enough time to spend with his family, especially his son Ayaan. “This lockdown has been so great for me. In the past 15 years, I don't remember spending so much time with the family that I got to spend now. I have always been working and even after Ayaan (Arjun’s 5 -year-old son) was born I was continuously shooting, so I never got to spend much time with him. Of course, what is happening outside is not good. The pandemic is not good at all, but if I look at the brighter side of it it's been good because I got to spend so much time with my family,” the actor was quoted saying.

