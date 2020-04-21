Arjun Bijlani rubbishes rumours of being replaced by Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz as Dance Deewane 3's hosts

Arjun Bijlani has refuted the rumours of being replaced by Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as the hosts for the third season of Dance Deewane. Read on for further details.

Dance Deewane happens to be one of the most loved dance-based reality shows in India. And the good news is that the show is all set to return with its third season much to the excitement of the audience. Ishq Mein Marjawan fame has served as the host for the first two seasons of Dance Deewane. However, of late, there were rumours that the actor will be replaced by Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as the show’s hosts.

Arjun has finally cleared the air about the same while talking to a media portal. Ask him whether the news is true, the actor says that he has no idea about it and that he is not thinking about the same at the present moment. However, the actor does add that the news is not true and that he is doing the show thereby putting an end to the speculations. Arjun further says that he has no idea when the shoot is going to happen because of the lockdown.

He also talks about having good connections with the channel which makes him doubt if such sort of things are happening. The actor brings out the reference of fans here stating that while his fans will want him to host the show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fans will want them to do the same. He then repeats the fact about having hosted the show for the past two seasons stating that he will be informed is any change is to be made. It was earlier reported anyways that the rumours of Sidharth Shukla hosting Dance Deewane 3 are completely vague and untrue.

