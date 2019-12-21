Arjun Bijlani’s mother in law Tanuja Swami passes away; Actor pens down an emotional note for her

Arjun Bijlani, who is known for his performance in Mouni Roy’s Naagin, shared the heartbreaking news of the demise of his mother-in-law on social media.

is one of the most loves television stars in the industry. Not only the actor is loved for his acting prowess and dashing looks, but his image of being a perfect family man is also loved by the audience. In fact, Arjun is often seen spending quality time with his family and shares their happy moments with his fans on social media. However, the Naagin actor recently left his fans with a heavy heart after he shared the news of the unfortunate demise of his mother in law Tanuja Swami.

Arjun shared a picture and video of his mother-in-law from her appearance on the show Dance Deewane on Instagram. In the caption, he penned an emotional note for Tanuja and called his sasoo ma a warrior who fought till the end. It seems that Tanuja passed away from prolonged illness. Arjun wrote, “This is how I will always remember u smiling with all your heart. Love u and I wish I could u express how much u will be missed. U fought and fought like a warrior till the end again with a smile. And u don’t worry the promise I made u I will keep it. Love u always. RIP sasoo maa.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Bijlani is still remembered for his performance in the popular show Naagin opposite . The actor has made a special appearance in the new season of the show which stars Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, and Jasmin Bhasin in the lead.

Credits :Instagram

Read More