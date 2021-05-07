Arjun Bijlani says he wants to try and experiment new things in life

Actor Arjun Bijlani loves the romantic genre, but he confesses being more excited about trying out action on screen lately.

The fact is not surprising, perhaps, considering Arjun flies off to Cape Town for the shoot of the stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 11", after featuring in the romantic music video "Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi".

"As much as I love the romantic genre, it's the action genre that has got me really kicked of late. I want to keep trying new things, stay ahead of time and entertain my audiences with the best of my abilities," Arjun asserted, while speaking to IANS.

