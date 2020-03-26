Arjun Bijlani shares a meme of him and Mouni Roy trying to survive the COVID 19 lockdown and it is hilarious

Arjun Bijlani takes help from Naagin and Mouni Roy to perfectly sum up the 21 days lockdown and it will make you go ROFL. Take a look.

It has only been about 2 days of the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi, and looks like most of us are already tired of it. Well, we agree to stay home brings in tons of boredom, but we have to do it to fight the war against Coronavirus. It is difficult to stay sane when everybody is in lockdown, but not impossible. The best way to kill boredom and stress is through humor. And what better than memes? Yes, there are ample of memes being shared on social media over COVID-19, self-isolation, social distancing, and quarantine. We must say, they're extremely hilarious and only helping to keep the atmosphere light.

This meme fest on the deadly Coronavirus has even taken actors by surprise, who are marveled by people's creativity and enthusiasm. Just a few minutes ago, Arjun Bijalni took to his Instagram handle to share a funny meme of him and from Naagin and how it relates to the quarantine time. Well, the meme talks about two situations, where initially everyone is optimistic that these 21 long days will eventually pass. But, by the end of the period, we're all dying to take a step out in the open.

Arjun shared this superb fan edit that perfectly sums up the countrywide lockdown, and wrote, 'This one is for all Naagin and 'Arni' fans. Some fan edits are epic.' Well, we do agree with Arjun that these memes around the COVID-19 and the current situation are too funny. Also, we love the fact that just like many of us, Arjun too is following the meme trend to lighten the mood.

Take a look at Arjun's post here:

For the unversed, the first installment of the supernatural series started in 2105. The show starred Mouni Roy, , Adaa Khan and Sudha Chandran in the lead roles. To all reading Pinkvilla, we urge you to stay safe inside your home. Fret not, there are too many memes and engaging pieces of stuff on social media to keep your entertained. So, be here on the internet, where we all belong (at least for now). What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

