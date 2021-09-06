Arjun Bijlani shares monochrome PIC with KKK 11 contestants Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya & others

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is one of the most-watched content on television. The adventure-based reality show is keeping the audience on the edge of their seat. This year 13 celebrities have participated in the show. Well, some have been eliminated also. The shooting of the same was done in Cape Town and contestants had shared a lot of pictures for their fans. Keeping up with the trend, , who is also one of the contestants of the show, has shared some more pictures with Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya and others.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “The black and whites #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi.” In the picture, he is seen sharing space with Shweta, Rahul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen. All the pictures are monochrome format. Apart from them, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, , Sana Makbul, Mahek Chahal, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain have also participated. The show is hosted by Rohit Shetty. Coming back to pictures, fans have dropped comments also. One of the fans has written ‘adorable pics’.

The Naagin actor had recently shared one of the toughest stunts in the show and what it has taught him. He had written, “This one was super tough … show has definitely taught that some things u gotta do with a lot of calm … #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #khatronkekhiladi11 #arjunbijlani .”

In the video, he is seen doing an underwater stunt. He has to pick some balls which are chained and locked. The actor has to get all those balls in a given time. On the other side, he has confirmed that he has been approached for Bigg Boss 15.

