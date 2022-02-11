Arjun Bijlani shares pictures with Mouni Roy from her wedding after party; Latter has the cutest response

Arjun Bijlani has been friends with Mouni Roy for a long time. They had worked together in the popular show Naagin. The actress recently got married to beau Suraj Nambiar on 27th January. They couple looked amazing in the wedding attire. They had a traditional South Indian wedding and Bengali wedding on the same day. After the wedding there a pool party, which was attended by Arjun Bijlani and other friends.

Arjun Bijlani has shared a post in which he is seen posing with Mouni Roy. He also shared pictures of the bride squad including his wife Neha. Arjun is seen dressed in a casual printed colourful shirt and white shorts. Mouni Roy looks gorgeous in a beautiful green outfit and black sunglasses. He captioned the post with a green heart. Mouni replied to the post as, “My Arjuna”.

The wedding of Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar took place in Goa and it was attended by their close friends and relatives. The couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Kashmir, as Mouni Roy offered a glimpse of the snow-capped mountains and the spectacular video on her social media. She had also shared a picture of herself in monokini as she was going for swim in the pool. She shared, “If kisses were snowflakes i would send you a blizzard.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.



