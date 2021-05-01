Arjun Bijlani shares a series of throwback pictures with Radhika Madan on her birthday

Actor Arjun Bijlani posted a birthday wish for actress Radhika Madan on Instagram, on Saturday. Radhika and Arjun shared the screen in their show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi".

The actor posted a series of fun throwback pictures with Radhika. He wrote about how he wishes all her films do well and are superhits.

"Happiest birthday @radhikamadan. Keep shining and Bhagwan kare teri saari movies super hit ho.. .. lots of love," he wrote.

Arjun will next be seen in the stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and is currently preparing for the show.

The actor is known for his show such as "Left Right Left", "Miley Jab Hum Tum", "Naagin", and "Ishq Mein Marjawan". He has also been part of the show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and has hosted "Dance Deewane" as well. Arjun's music video "Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi" also came out a few months back.

Radhika was last seen on big screen in Irrfan Khan's final release, "Angrezi Medium". She will next be seen in "Shiddat" co-starring Diana Penty, and Sunny Kaushal.

Also read| Rakhi Sawant asks Kangana Ranaut to distribute oxygen cylinders and serve country: 'You have crores of rupees'

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×