  1. Home
  2. tv

Arjun Bijlani shares a series of throwback pictures with Radhika Madan on her birthday

Actor Arjun Bijlani posted a birthday wish for actress Radhika Madan on Instagram, on Saturday. Radhika and Arjun shared the screen in their show "Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi".
3447 reads Mumbai
Arjun Bijlani shares a series of throwback pictures with Radhika Madan on her birthday Arjun Bijlani shares a series of throwback pictures with Radhika Madan on her birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The actor posted a series of fun throwback pictures with Radhika. He wrote about how he wishes all her films do well and are superhits.

"Happiest birthday @radhikamadan. Keep shining and Bhagwan kare teri saari movies super hit ho.. .. lots of love," he wrote.

Arjun will next be seen in the stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and is currently preparing for the show.

The actor is known for his show such as "Left Right Left", "Miley Jab Hum Tum", "Naagin", and "Ishq Mein Marjawan". He has also been part of the show "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa" and has hosted "Dance Deewane" as well. Arjun's music video "Mohabbat phir ho jaayegi" also came out a few months back.

Radhika was last seen on big screen in Irrfan Khan's final release, "Angrezi Medium". She will next be seen in "Shiddat" co-starring Diana Penty, Mohit Raina and Sunny Kaushal.

 

 

 

Also read| Rakhi Sawant asks Kangana Ranaut to distribute oxygen cylinders and serve country: 'You have crores of rupees'

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Happy Birthday Radhika Madan: Arjun Bijlani praises his ex co star for her 'fab' performance in Angrezi Medium
Exclusive: Adaa Khan shares she immediately clicked with Arjun Bijlani on sets of Mohabbat Phir Ho Jayegi
Radhika Madan speaks about her journey; Says ‘Not many TV actors want to bring down their ego’
Nia Sharma & Arjun Bijlani share adorable PHOTOS from Himachal Pradesh as they collaborate for a new project
Nia Sharma wishes former Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Arjun Bijlani on his birthday with throwback PICS & VIDEO
After wife Neha Swami, Arjun Bijlani's son Ayaan contracts COVID 19; Says 'The moment I dreaded has come true'