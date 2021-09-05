Arjun Bijlani shares toughest stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Some things you got do with a lot of calm

is currently seen in the adventure-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is very popular among the masses. Altogether, 13 celebrities have participated in the show but some have been eliminated so far. Arjun Bijlani is also one of the participants. He has shared a video on his Instagram and revealed one of the toughest stunts of the show. He even penned down what it taught him too. The actor is very active on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Arjun wrote, “This one was super tough … show has definitely taught that some things u gotta do with a lot of calm … #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi #khatronkekhiladi11 #arjunbijlani @colorstv .. do watch it tonight as well at 930 pm.” In the video, he is seen doing an underwater stunt. He has to pick some balls which are chained and locked. The actor has to get all those balls in a given time. He goes inside the water and tries to unlock all of them one by one and successfully manages to complete the task.

As soon as he dropped the video, fans dropped fire emojis in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “Amazing u do stunts very calmly and patiently.”

This year, 13 celebrities have participated in the show- Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, , Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, and Aastha Gill.

