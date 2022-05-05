Arjun Bijlani shares video of him and wife Neha Swami doing pooja in their new home on Akshay Tritiya

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular names on the internet these days as he was the host of the reality show India’s Got Talent 9. Presently he is seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, in which he has participated with his wife Neha Goswami. The couple had bought their new home some time back and they did a pooja yesterday on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya.

Arjun Bijlani had shared a video on social media of him and his wife Neha offering prayers in their new home. He captioned the video, “On the auspicious day of #akshaytritiya did a small pooja at my new house .. may god bless all .. #ganpatibappamorya”

Several friends and fans of the actor congratulated them for the new house. Vishal Singh wrote, “Bhai congratulations”, Karan Tacker commented, “Congratulations guys ! Wish you all the love and luck!”, Mohit Sehgal commented, “Congratulations to both of you”. Sharad Malhotra commented, “Badhai ho”, Karan Kundrra wrote, “Congratulations meri jaan”. Nupur Sanon, Ashita Dhawan, Vineet Raina, Vikrant Singh, Mouni Roy and others extended best wishes.

Arjun had earlier shared pictures of his house on social media as he wrote, "Got a new place called home . This is the news I wanted to share with you guys .. Wouldn’t have been possible without ur constant support love and affection. Thank you bappa and a big thank you to all of you .. #newhome #blessings #newbeginnings #mondaymotivation."

