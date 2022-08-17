Arjun Bijlani shares a video of his Independence Day celebration with BSF jawans at Wagah Border

Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade. The actor has been a part of popular shows and his acting chops have been appreciated a lot by the audiences. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami and the duo has a son named Ayaan. The actor is presently seen as the host of the entertainment reality show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Arjun is quite popular for his fun-loving nature and often shares fun videos with his fans. As the country celebrates its 75th Independence Day, actor Arjun Bijlani shares his excitement and recalls visiting the Wagah border in 2019.

Naagin actor shared a video of himself at the Wagah Border as he held the national flag in his hand, and was running back and forth holding the flag. There was a massive crowd at Wagah Border and people were cheering him. Arjun captioned the video, “My instagram has started functioning and this is the first post I want to put as on #independenceday I could not access my account. Jai Hind.”

See post here- CLICK

In an interview with IANS, Arjun shared that he is proud to be Indian and salutes the freedom fighters who contributed to Independence. He added, “I visited Wagah Border in 2019 and it was a delight. The experience left me speechless. The whole atmosphere, vibes of that place is too good. Everyone should visit once in their lifetime. I’m fortunate that because of my profession I got to interact with people who constantly serve our nation.”

Talking about his favourite patriotic films, 1997 film ‘Border’, which was about India-Pakistan War of 1971, is top on his list.

He shares: “My all time favourite movie is ‘Border’ and I love the song ‘Sandese Aate Hai’. I have lost count of how many times I have watched the film. ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ is my second favourite movie.”

Talking about his independence Day plans, he shared that he may be out of town but he will surely catch up on some patriotic film on TV along with his son Ayan.

Also read- Arjun Bijlani defends Ranveer Singh on nude photoshoot controversy: We should focus on bigger things like...