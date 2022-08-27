Arjun Bijlani showers love on wife Neha Swami and shares throwback wedding PIC from Smart Jodi

Arjun Bijlani is among the popular names in the telly industry as well as on social media in the present time. The actor often grabs the limelight for his professional and personal life. He is married to Neha Swami and the couple is blessed with a son. Arjun Bijlani is a family man and devoted husband. The actor often shares pictures and videos of mushy moments with his wife Neha. He recently shared a throwback picture from the show Smart Jodi.

In the adorable picture shared by the actor, he is seen holding his beautiful wife Neha Swami as they share a laugh. Ravivaar With Star Parivaar host is seen dressed in a white wedding sherwani with golden work in it and a red sehra. His wife Neha had sported a red designer saree and orange heavy work dupatta. She has also sported red newlywed-style bangles. He captioned it, “Forever”.

See post here-

Shiny Doshi, Drashti Dhami, Meet bros, and many others dropped heart emojis. Rupali Ganguly commented, “Awwwwww”. Arjun’s wife also dropped heart emojis.

India's Got Talent 9 host had shared with Etimes, "Neha and I had a wonderful time doing Smart Jodi. My Neha who is a little introvert has opened up a lot and it is a beautiful thing for our relationship to happen. We have created some amazing moments on the show which we will cherish forever. Even Ayaan was part of the show when it started. We have had some amazing memories, performances from the show.”

He added that they made some good friends like Bhagyashree ma’am and Himalay sir and all the other contestants were equally amazing. He shared that it was a very happy show, no controversies, nothing, and they really enjoyed it. The winner of the show were Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain.

