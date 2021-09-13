Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi & other KKK11 contestants suit up for Dance Deewane 3

The most exciting episode of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 will be airing in the upcoming weekend. The episode will be graced by top contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The pictures of the contestants are released and we are surely impressed by the fashion game. Each of the contestants including , , Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Aditya Singh express their individual style as they reach the sets of Dance Deewane 3.

The popular dance competition Dance Deewane 3 is judged by the dancing queen . In the upcoming episode of the show, contestants will be seen competing with the final contestants of the reality show hosted by Rohit Shetty. The episode will be hosted by the star comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The KKK11 contests are seen creating fashion trends in their latest looks. Arjun Bijlani had sported a red bomber jacket with black jeans. Rahul Vaidya has sported a designer black and white blazer with black trousers and white shoes. Vishal Singh has donned a cool black leather jacket over an icy blue kurta pyjama. Shweta Tiwari is a stunner in her orange formal suit with golden work on it. She had paired it with golden heels. Divyanka Tripathi stood out on black lacy outfit with high waist loose pants. She was seen wearing black loafers along with golden danglers.

See photos here-