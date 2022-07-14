Arjun Bijlani & Surbhi Chandna’s music video ‘Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar’ teaser out; Actor jokes about her teeth

For the past few days, Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna have been sharing pictures and BTS videos for dropping hints about their upcoming music video. The fans of the duo are enjoying the fun banter between the two as they are seen pulling each other’s legs during the shoot. The two popular actors have collaborated for the first time in an adorable music video, named Ho Gaya Hai Pyaar. The teaser of the music video has been released today.

In the teaser of the music video, the cute and budding romance of newlyweds is shown between Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna. The blushing and subtle acts of showing love make the video very intriguing. Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna looks very pretty in simple sarees and innocence in her face.

See the teaser here-

Surbhi Chandna had earlier shared a fun BTS video where Arjun Bijlani is seen making fun of her pointy teeth. He tells her to smile in the daytime but not at night, as people will think she is a vampire. Arjun even asked the cameraman to zoom in on her teeth. Surabhi replied that he is jealous of her teeth. She also revealed that she feels that her pointy teeth are lucky for her, due to which she never got them aligned.

See the video here- CLICK

Arjun Bijlani had recently gone on a family trip to Switzerland and has been keeping fans updated with the fun activities he did there. He is presently hosting the reality show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

Surbhi Chandna was last seen in the popular show Naagin 5 with Sharad Malhotra. She has also been part of numerous music videos.

