Arjun Bijlani takes a dig at co-star Surbhi Chandna; Shares a slow-motion video with the actress; Watch

Actors Arjun Bijlani and Surbhi Chandna are popular Television stars who have a massive fan following owing to their exceptional acting chops. It was recently reported that these two immensely talented personalities will be collaborating for the first time. However, the two have managed to hide the details of their upcoming project which has left fans excited and wondering about their collaboration. As the actors are gearing up for their upcoming project, they have been constantly teasing audiences with pictures and videos which has created a buzz.

Today, taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun uploaded a slow-motion video with Surbhi Chandna from the sets of their upcoming project. In this video, Surbhi is dressed in a red saree while Arjun has sported a green printed shirt. We can see Surbhi and Arjun having a conversation while the actress is swinging in slow motion. Sharing this video, Arjun pens a hilarious caption which read, "Surbhi :: I am still very hungry . Mujhe kam se kam do plate aur chahiye .Arjun :: r u mad . Kab se kha rahi hai I can’t give u more food …If u have better conversations for this video let us know …@officialsurbhic @drjrecords #comingsoon"

The actors are constantly dropping pictures and videos from their upcoming project and as per speculations, it seems like they have been roped in for a music video. However, nothing is confirmed yet and the details have been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile speaking of Arjun's professional commitments, the actor was last seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. He has also been part of reality shows and several music videos. Arjun will soon collaborate with Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth for a music video.

On the other hand, Surbhi Chandna was also seen in the popular TV show Naagin 5 opposite Sharad Malhotra, with whom she also appeared in a music video. Apart from these, she had replaced new mom Bharti Singh for the time being to host Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan as she was on a break from work to take care of her newborn baby boy.

