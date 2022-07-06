Arjun Bijlani on taking part in Smart Jodi: I am happy Neha and I got a chance to work together

Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular actors in the telly industry and has been part of numerous shows. The actor was last seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife Neha Swami. The couple had a great time on the show and they were among the finalists for the season. Arjun, who was holidaying in Switzerland for the last few days, recently shared with Etimes about how the show Smart Jodi changed his wife Neha as a person. He also spoke about his recent trip to Switzerland with his family and joked that now that he has spent a lot of time with his family, he should focus on work.

India's Got Talent 9 host shared, "Neha and I had a wonderful time doing Smart Jodi. My Neha who is a little introvert has opened up a lot and it is a beautiful thing for our relationship to happen. We have created some amazing moments on the show which we will cherish forever. Even Ayaan was part of the show when it started. We have had some amazing memories, performances from the show.”

He added that they made some good friends like Bhagyashree ma’am and Himalay sir and all the other contestants were equally amazing. He shared that it was a very happy show, no controversies, nothing, and they really enjoyed it. The winner of the show were Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain.



Talking about his recent family trip to Switzerland, Arjun shared, "I am currently spending time with my family. I just came back from Switzerland. I was there with the entire family for eight days. We had great fun. When I am doing a television show, I hardly get time to spend with my family. I am happy Neha and I got a chance to work together, and then I went for a family vacation also. So, now it’s time to focus on work."

The actor is very excited about his upcoming web series Roohaniyat's second and third seasons. He is presently hosting the reality show Ravivaar With Star Parivaar.

